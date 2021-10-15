Ontario launches digital vaccine passport app

Ontario is launching its new digital proof-of-vaccination app, which will allow businesses to scan vaccine certificates and verify if their customers are immunized against COVID-19.

The news comes a week ahead of the Oct. 22 date the government had pledged to have the app up and running. The province launched a paper-based system on Sept. 22 to require people eating in restaurants or heading to cinemas or sports events to show proof of vaccination.

The move was a reversal for Premier Doug Ford, who had previously charged that vaccine passports would create a “two-tier society.” He said he changed his mind because of the dangers posed by the virus’s more contagious Delta variant.

Other provinces, including B.C. and Quebec, launched vaccine certificate systems ahead of Ontario. Mr. Ford was to address reporters Friday at 11 a.m. EDT to discuss the new system.

As of Friday, Ontarians can start downloading the province’s new vaccine certificates, which feature scannable QR codes. Businesses covered by the province’s proof-of-vaccination rules can download a free app, called “Verify Ontario” and developed by the Ontario government, which allows staff to scan those QR codes with a smartphone.

To avoid crashing the government’s computer system, the new QR codes are being made available in tranches: Ontarians born between January and April can start to download their new certificates Friday; those born between May and August will be able to do so Saturday; and those born between September and December can do so on Sunday. As of Monday, the portal will be open to all birthdates.

Ontarians will still be able to use their existing paper vaccine receipts. But this version of the certificate will no longer be available for download and is being replaced by the new, QR-code enhanced vaccine certificates.

People with medical exemptions to the vaccine will still be required to use notes from doctors or registered nurses, as the government is still working on a system that will incorporate legitimate medical exemptions and generate QR codes for them. Critics have charged that these exemptions could be easy to fake.

The launch of the app comes as the government deals with mounting pressure from the restaurant industry, which is angry that large venues – including the home of the Toronto Maple Leafs – were allowed to operate at full capacity last week while restaurants remain under COVID-19 restrictions. Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore said Thursday that it could be another seven to 14 days before other restrictions are eased and that a plan would be finalized next week.

