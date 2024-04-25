Ontario legislator defies order to remove keffiyeh at Queen’s Park

Open this photo in gallery: Independent Member of Provincial Parliament Sarah Jama speaks with members of the press at Queen's Park while she wears a keffiyeh, a traditional utilitarian scarf worn across the Arabic-speaking world which also holds political significance for Palestinian people, in Toronto, on April 25.Liam Casey/The Canadian Press

An Ontario legislator has refused to remove her keffiyeh at Queen’s Park and is subsequently banned from returning to the chamber for the rest of the day.

Speaker Ted Arnott ordered independent member Sarah Jama to leave the chamber, but she refused.

Legislative security did not physically remove her from question period, so she remained.

Arnott says he was not prepared to remove Jama by force.

Jama says the keffiyeh ban is racist and has pledged to continue wearing the scarf.

Arnott banned the keffiyeh after deciding it was being worn to make a political statement, contrary to the rules of the assembly.

A keffiyeh is a checkered scarf typically worn in Arab cultures that has come to symbolize solidarity with Palestinians.