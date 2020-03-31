Ontario nursing home reports three more deaths

Open this photo in gallery Workers and a resident wave at passing cars honking their horns in support for Pinecrest Nursing Home after several residents died and dozens of staff were sickened by COVID-19 in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, March 30, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Three more residents of the Pinecrest Nursing Home have died, bringing to 12 the total number of seniors presumed to have died of COVID-19 at the small Bobcaygeon, Ont. facility.

Michelle Snarr, the home’s medical director, told The Globe and Mail that one resident died Tuesday morning and another two residents died overnight.

The 65-bed Pinecrest home is the site of one of the worst known outbreaks of the coronavirus in Canada. Twenty-four workers had tested positive for the virus as of Monday, according to the Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Snarr said the people of Bobcaygeon, a cottage-country town of 3,500 northeast of Toronto, were rallying to support workers and residents at the home.

“Families [are] having ‘window visits,’” she said by e-mail. “Staff take a loved one to the window and open it a crack so families can have some sort of contact without going inside.”

A nurse Dr. Snarr spoke to Monday said people in the community have been sending messages of support and plenty of food to the home.

“Late in the afternoon a long line of cars drove in a convoy up and down the road past Pinecrest, some waving the Canadian flag,” Dr. Snarr wrote.

The home learned that three residents had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease cause by the coronavirus, on March 20. Two residents died the following week. Another seven died this past weekend.

All had symptoms of the coronavirus and are presumed to have died of the respiratory illness it causes, even though the home stopped testing after the first three cases were discovered.

The home was following a provincial policy – usually applied in influenza outbreaks – that says once the source of a viral outbreak is discovered, everyone with symptoms is presumed to have it and should be cared for using appropriate infection-control protocols.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.