Ontario removes anti-racism text from math curriculum preamble

The Canadian Press
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce answers questions during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on June 2, 2021. The NDP critics for education and anti-racism say Mr. Lecce is trying to appease 'right-wing pals.'

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario has removed language about racism and colonialism from text accompanying its math curriculum.

The government would not confirm when the changes were made, but they appear to have followed the publication of recent media reports that highlighted a section referring to the content, context and importance of math as subjective.

It had said “mathematics has been used to normalize racism and marginalization of non-Eurocentric mathematical knowledges, and a decolonial, anti-racist approach to mathematics education makes visible its historical roots and social constructions.”

That section has been removed from the preamble to the curriculum, as have mentions of “anti-racist and anti-oppressive teaching and learning opportunities,” and “the colonial contexts of present-day mathematics education.”

The NDP critics for education and anti-racism say Education Minister Stephen Lecce is trying to appease “right-wing pals.”

A statement from Lecce’s spokeswoman notes that the government ended streaming of the Grade 9 math curriculum, which disproportionately affected Black and Indigenous students, but does not answer why the recent changes were made.

