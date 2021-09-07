 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Ontario reports 1,145 new COVID-19 cases, five additional deaths over last two days

The Canadian Press
Ontario is reporting 1,145 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths over two days.

The province logged 564 new infections today – 434 of them people who are not fully vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown – and three deaths.

Provincial data show there were 581 new cases on Monday, including 457 in people who have not received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or whose vaccination status isn’t known.

There were also two deaths related to the virus on Monday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says nearly 84 per cent of Ontarians 12 years or older have received one dose of a COVID-19 shot, and slightly more than 77 per cent have received two doses.

The province says 295 COVID-19 patients are in hospital, and 192 people are in intensive care due to the virus. It notes, however, that not all hospitals report on weekends and holidays.

