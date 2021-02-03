Ontario reports 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, but says data migration is affecting daily tallies

Open this photo in gallery A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020. Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,172 new cases of COVID-19 today but officials note that updates to the provincial case-management system are causing data fluctuations.

Public health officials say migration of the City of Toronto’s data to the provincial database is leading to data cleanup that’s affecting daily tallies.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says today that there are 444 new cases in Toronto, 199 in Peel Region and 110 in York Region.

Ontario is also reporting 67 more deaths linked to the virus.

More than 52,400 tests were completed since Tuesday’s daily report.

Another 3,716 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since the province’s last daily report.

A total of 348,331 doses of a vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.

There have been 272,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the pandemic began, and 6,305 deaths.

The province is set to announce later today whether schools in regions hardest hit by COVID-19 can reopen next week for in-person learning.

The decision will follow a recommendation from the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said parents need to know if schools will reopen for in-person learning so they have time to prepare.

The province has previously said that schools in five COVID-19 hot spots as well as several other regions would reopen for in-person learning by Feb. 10.

All students in Ontario began January with online learning as part of a provincial lockdown.

The province has since taken a staggered approach to reopening physical classrooms, starting first with Northern Ontario and rural schools where case rates are lower.

