Ontario reports 1,250 new COVID-19 cases; decision on restrictions in three health regions expected

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A COVID-19 testing facility at Scarborough Health Network's Centenary hospital, in Toronto, on Nov. 28, 2020.

Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Ontario is reporting 1,250 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 337 new cases in Toronto, 167 in Peel Region, and 129 in York Region.

Today’s data is based on more than 64,700 completed tests.

The province also reports a single-day high of 35,886 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered since Thursday’s update.

A total of 820,714 doses of vaccine have been administered in Ontario so far.

Ontario says that 1,159 more cases were resolved since the last daily update.

The province will decide today what level of restrictions to place on three COVID-19 hot spots still under strict stay-at-home orders.

The government extended those orders for Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay two weeks ago due to high virus case numbers.

Restrictions loosened in the rest of the province last month as regions moved back to the government’s colour-coded pandemic response framework.

Top doctors in Toronto and Peel have recommended that the highest level of public health restrictions take effect in their regions on Monday.

They are asking for the “lockdown” zone of the framework that allows more businesses to open with restrictions.

The province’s chief medical officer says he’s concerned about test positivity rates and more infectious variants in those regions, and that the reopening must be cautious.

Premiers say federal COVID-19 vaccine procurement delays have left them no choice but to stretch out the time between doses. British Columbia announced Monday it would allow up to four months between doses. Several other provinces followed suit after a national panel of vaccine experts recommended such an extension would be appropriate if supplies are limited. The Canadian Press

