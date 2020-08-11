Ontario reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, but ‘routine data clean-up’ partially responsible for drop

Ontario is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19 today – the lowest daily case count in months – but the province’s health minister attributes part of the drop to “routine data clean-up.”

Christine Elliott says Toronto Public Health removed 21 cases, including some duplicates, from its total.

She says an additional 75 cases have been resolved.

Sixty people are in hospital with COVID-19, with 21 of them in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

The province’s total case count is now 40,194, with 36,456 marked as resolved and 2,786 deaths.

The province says it processed 21,581 tests over the last 24 hours.

The Quebec government is making masks mandatory for students in Grade 5 and up, but not inside the classroom. The provincial government updated its back-to-school plan on Aug. 10 which creates larger classroom bubbles. The Canadian Press

