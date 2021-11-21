Ontario is reporting 741 new cases of COVID-19 today as the province prepares to receive its first shipment of the children’s vaccine.

The daily case count is up slightly from the 728 reported on Saturday, and marks the fourth straight day the province has surpassed 700 new infections.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 410 of the new cases are among individuals who are either not fully vaccinated or whose immunization status is unknown.

Elliott says 107 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 135 are in intensive care. Not all hospitals report data on weekends.

The province also reported three more deaths linked to the virus.

The first shipment of COVID-19 pediatric vaccines for children aged five to 11 are expected to arrive in Canada today. Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for kids on Friday after reviewing safety and efficacy data from the company for weeks.

