Ontario reports record high 797 new COVID-19 cases

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

People wait in line at a COVID-19 assessment centre at St. Michael's Hospital, in Toronto, on Sept. 22, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reporting 797 new COVID-19 cases today, marking a new daily high.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 265 cases are in Toronto, 182 in Ottawa, 134 in Peel Region and 78 in York Region.

The province says there are four new deaths reported due to the virus today.

It also reported 100 new COVID-19 cases related to schools, including at least 51 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 415 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

The province says it has a backlog of 58,118 tests, and has conducted 48,488 tests since the last daily report.

In total, 206 people are hospitalized in Ontario due to COVID-19, including 47 in intensive care.

The latest figures bring the total of COVID-19 cases in Ontario to 56,742, with 2,992 deaths, and 48,308 cases resolved.

Meanwhile, Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the province is reporting 1,078 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths attributed to the virus.

Legault told reporters today hospitalizations increased by 16.

The premier says the rising number of infections justifies his government’s decision to impose more strict health measures on COVID-19 hot spots Montreal and Quebec City, such as closing bars, gyms and banning public gatherings.

Legault says the province is trying to increase its capacity to conduct contact tracing and is calling on people to stay home this Thanksgiving weekend.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge says police officers will be around high schools to educate young people on the need to follow public health measures such as physical distancing and mask-wearing.

Roberge says the province has no intention of shutting down schools even with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
