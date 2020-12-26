Ontario reports two more days of 2,000-plus cases of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Initial doses of the newly authorized Moderna Covid-19 vaccine arrive at selected ports of entry in Canada on Dec. 24, 2020. -/AFP/Getty Images

Ontario is reporting 2,142 new COVID-19 cases today and 2,159 cases from Christmas Day as a provincewide lockdown takes effect.

The province now has had more than 2,000 cases 12 days in a row.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 541 new cases in Toronto today, 344 in Peel Region, 262 in York Region, 136 in Hamilton and 131 in Windsor-Essex.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says there have been 81 more deaths from COVID-19 in the two days since the last report on Wednesday.

The province says 755 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

That includes 286 people in intensive care and 187 on ventilators.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.