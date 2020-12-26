Ontario reports two more days of 2,000-plus cases of COVID-19

Ontario is reporting 2,142 new COVID-19 cases today and 2,159 cases from Christmas Day as a provincewide lockdown takes effect.
The province now has had more than 2,000 cases 12 days in a row.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 541 new cases in Toronto today, 344 in Peel Region, 262 in York Region, 136 in Hamilton and 131 in Windsor-Essex.
The province says there have been 81 more deaths from COVID-19 in the two days since the last report on Wednesday.
The province says 755 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
That includes 286 people in intensive care and 187 on ventilators.
