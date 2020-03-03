 Skip to main content

Canada

Ontario reports two new coronavirus cases, bringing province’s total to 20

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Ontario now has 20 cases of the novel coronavirus, with two new people added to the tally today.

Health officials have not yet divulged details about the new cases.

But a spate of new ones have been reported over the past few days, all of them people who had recently travelled to Iran or Egypt, or family members of those who had visited the countries.

The province’s first four cases were people with a travel history to China, where the outbreak originated, and three of those have since been completely cleared of the virus.

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, has said the virus known as COVID-19 doesn’t appear to be spreading locally at this time.

The new Ontario cases bring Canada’s total to 29, with eight cases in British Columbia and one in Quebec.

