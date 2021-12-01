Ontario sent out $210-million in COVID-19 relief to ineligible businesses and made no attempt to retrieve it, the province’s Auditor-General says in a report that also warns the province’s frequent use of special “ministerial zoning orders” to fast-track development projects has “undermined the planning process.”

In her annual report on Wednesday, Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk said the province’s COVID-19 relief program for small businesses, which offered two payments of $10,000 to $20,000 each to eligible companies with fewer 100 employees, has handed out more than $210-million to firms that did not qualify.

To be eligible, companies had to have been required to close down and suffered a revenue decline of more than 20 per cent. The province has made no attempt to recoup the money, the audit says.

Plus, the audit says, 74 per cent of the businesses that received the grants took in, collectively, $714-million more than they lost, because the minimum payment was $10,000. The province also failed to track of all the cash, the audit says, meaning it does not know how much money each business received.

The audit also singles out the province’s Ontario Together Fund, which gave up to $2.5-million to businesses to develop products to help the province’s COVID-19 response, such as ventilators, masks and sanitization products. The audit found that 15 of 54 projects are delayed, and that the province did not have “consistent monitoring processes” to ensure they were on track. One contract, worth $1.8-million, was handed to a business that went bankrupt.

Ms. Lysyk’s report also includes a lengthy investigation of the Ontario government’s use of what are known as “ministerial zoning orders” or MZOs, which it has used much more frequently than any previous government to exempt development projects from normal planning rules and processes — while also making the orders even more powerful. Opposition critics have said that too many of the orders have favoured developers who are also large donors to the governing Progressive Conservative Party or have allowed the violation of environmental rules.

She concludes the use of MZOs to override planning processes that can take months or years and are needed “to ensure that sufficient due diligence is conducted through technical studies and public consultation.” The report says there is no established criteria for the minister to assess which projects deserve and MZO. And her audit warns that a lack of transparency in issuing MZOs “opens the process to criticisms of conflict of interest and unfairness.”

She recommends the establishment a formal application and review process for MZOs, and more public transparency when they are awarded. But her audit notes that the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, which says it only gives out MZOs on non-provincial land when approved by a local municipality, has declined to implement her recommendations.

The Auditor-General was also critical of the government’s plan to push ahead with Highway 413, a proposed 52-kilometre corridor that would arc around Toronto through its western suburbs and parts of its protected Greenbelt that is being championed by Premier Doug Ford. Critics say it will opening up wide swaths of land for suburban sprawl. Noting the plan has been criticized by environmental groups, the audit says the decision appears “disconnected from, or inconsistent with, land-use planning policies.”

The audit says the government’s frequent changes to the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe, in 2019 and 2020, have forced municipalities to redo studies, with technical work in York Region costing “several millions,” while facing the same July 2022 deadline to produce official plans that conform with the new rules. It also found that the government has not properly measured whether its Growth Plan has effectively limited sprawl, and that many municipalities were not meeting their targets for intensification, or directing a larger proportion of growth to their built-up areas, instead sprawling onto farmland.

The auditor also found that the Ontario Provincial Police was short more 1,000 frontline officers in 2020, more than a quarter of its constable positions, meaning “many Ontario municipalities served by the OPP are getting less service than they should.” The report says that between 2016 and 2020, patrol hours in communities and on provincial highways dropped by 28 per cent. The report also found that leave taken by officers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder “significantly contributes to increasing vacancies at detachments.”

Meanwhile, the Auditor-General found that people are still waiting too long for outpatient surgery, with wait times that grew between 37 and 57 per cent during 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some patients wait considerably longer than others, Ms. Lysyk said, depending on where they live in the province. The report also found that hospital operating rooms are underused, with approximately 34 per cent of hospitals failing to meet a target rate of 90 per cent occupancy in 2019-20.

