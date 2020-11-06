 Skip to main content

Ontario teen faces child pornography charges after joint investigation by local police, RCMP and FBI

MISSISSAUGA, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Peel police say a teen from Mississauga, Ont., is facing child pornography charges after a joint investigation by local police, the RCMP and the FBI.

Police say the investigation began after an anonymous person hacked into an on online group meeting application and streamed “offensive material” in May.

The FBI in the United States tracked the suspect to Mississauga, at which point the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre became involved.

The Peel Regional Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit worked with the two other law enforcement agencies to identify the suspect.

Police say a 17-year-old Mississauga youth was arrested on Oct. 29.

He has been charged with accessing, possessing and making available child pornography and appeared in Brampton court last month.

