Ontario is removing tolls on two Greater Toronto Area highways this spring.

Premier Doug Ford announced the changes to Highways 412 and 418 in Whitby, Ont., on Friday.

The changes to the north-south Durham Region routes will take effect on April 5.

The province says removing the tolls will give residents more travel options, relieve gridlock and help local businesses.

Ford says the move is also meant to offer relief to Ontarians after years of financial strain from the pandemic.

The routes connect Highway 401 to Highway 407 in Durham Region and the government says its announcement won’t affect rates on the privately owned 407.

