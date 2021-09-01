 Skip to main content
Ontario to require residents to renew expired driver’s licences, health cards

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario has said residents who don’t renew their documents by the deadline will be required to pay the renewal fee for 2020 and 2021.

Peter Power/The Globe and Mail

Ontario will once again require residents to renew driver’s licences, ID cards and licence plate stickers that were due to expire during the pandemic.

The province lifted renewal requirements when the COVID-19 pandemic took hold last March, but is now reinstating them.

Residents have until Feb. 28, 2022 to renew the documents, which also include health cards and accessible parking permits.

The province will also temporarily allow people to renew their driver’s licences online, instead of requiring they do so in person.

Heavy commercial vehicle owners will need to renew their documentation by Dec. 31 this year and novice drivers with class G1, G2, M1 or M2 on their licence will have until Dec. 31, 2022 to requalify or upgrade their identification.

The province says those who don’t renew their documents by the deadline will be required to pay the renewal fee for 2020 and 2021.

