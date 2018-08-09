Ontario to spend $25-million to help fight guns and gangs in Toronto

The Ontario government says it will spend $25 million over the next four years in a bid to bolster the fight against guns and gangs in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says the funding will help give police the tools they need to address a rise in gun violence in the city this year.
The funding will include $7.6 million for teams at each courthouse in the city dedicated to prosecuting gun crime cases.
Ford also asked both the federal government and the City of Toronto to match the province’s funding commitment.
He says Ontario will also spend $18 million to provide additional digital, investigative and analytical tools to Toronto police to help them fight drug gangs and gun crime.
Ford’s Progressive Conservative government has ruled out bringing back the controversial practice of police street checks, a promise reiterated by the premier today.
