Ontario unveils budget with record deficit fuelled by pandemic

Ontario budget highlights:

Ontario’s budget includes an unprecedented deficit of $38.5-billion this year, followed by $33.1-billion in 2021-22 and $28.2-billion in 2022-23;

The government has put off its requirement for a plan to balance its books, says it will present a path to balance in a spring budget;

To fight COVID-19, the budget includes $7.5-billion in new spending on the health sector over the next 3 years;

The government will subsidize hydro rates for large and medium-sized business, cutting their power costs by 14 to 16 per cent;

New seniors home tax credit for 25 per cent on renovations to help them stay in their homes;

A commitment to develop an Ontario “staycation” 20-per-cent rebate on tourism expenses to encourage local travel in the province;

No specific funds are dedicated to a new promise to fund an average four hours a day of direct care in long-term care homes over the next four years;

The Ontario government has released a budget that includes record spending and projects years of unprecedented deficits as the province wrestles with the health care and economic impacts of COVID-19.

The Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford, elected after a campaign castigating the previous Liberal government for reckless budgeting, will hand out a record $187-billion in spending in 2020-21. Its deficit, at $38.5-billion – as previously projected in August – dwarfs any previous Ontario deficit, including those posted after the 2008 and 1990 recessions.

The budget, delivered by Finance Minister Rod Phillips on Thursday, pledges another $7.5-billion to fight COVID-19 – in hospitals, long-term care homes and in public-health units – over the next three years, which comes on top of $7.7-billion in spending the government had already announced.

“Your government will do whatever it takes to get you through this,” Mr. Phillips told reporters. “This promise has not changed, and it will not change.”

Gone is the government’s previous plan to balance the books in 2023-24. Saying the outlook remains too uncertain to forecast an end to the red ink, the government plans to put off its legislated requirement to produce a path to eliminating the deficit until its next budget, in the spring.

Opposition parties at Queen’s Park accused Mr. Ford of failing to do enough to help those hurting the most from the pandemic. They have accused him of holding back billions earmarked for the fight against COVID-19, noting his government’s troubles with testing delays, its veto of smaller class-sizes in schools, and the province’s at-capacity hospitals, which have complained that needed funding has not materialized.

Much of the government’s planned COVID-19 spending is contained in unallocated contingency funds. Mr. Phillips says this allows it to be deployed more quickly. And according to the budget, out of more than $13-billion in contingency funds originally set aside for the pandemic in this way for 2020-21, the province has just $2.6-billion left.

But the opposition seized on the fact that the budget contains no spending projections at all for a key pledge unveiled by Mr. Ford earlier this week: A promise to phase-in an average of four hours a day of direct care for residents of long-term care homes. Previous estimates say the promise would cost as much as $1.6-billion a year.

More than 2,000 people have died in Ontario’s long-term care homes due to COVID-19.

Mr. Ford said Thursday that his government is “totally committed,” to four hours of care, but has to consult with stakeholders on the transformation, from personal support workers to long-term care homes.

During the 2018 election campaign, Mr. Ford pledged to cut hydro rates by 12 per cent. The budget, however, vows to lower electricity costs for medium and large businesses by 14 to 16 per cent, starting January 1, at a cost of $1.3-billion over three years.

“This will move our businesses not just to being competitive, but to being very competitive,” Mr. Phillips said. “We’re going to see businesses return to Ontario. … This is a very important investment.”

The government also says it will work with the tourism sector to come up with a “staycation” rebate of up to 20 per cent for those who choose to vacation in Ontario next year, although the details still have to be worked out. Mr. Phillips said this will be the largest such tourism credit in the country.

“We wanted to make sure that the tourism sector knows that we are there to support them,” he said.

Mr. Phillips said the government will also make permanent a temporary pandemic measure to allow restaurants to sell alcohol with takeout and delivery orders.

The budget would also allow municipalities to reduce property taxes for small businesses, many of which have struggled with skyrocketing tax rates in areas such as downtown Toronto, where property values have shot up amid a condo boom. It would also reduce the business education tax, which varies unevenly across the province and has long been cited as unfair.

Other tax credits include one for seniors to renovate and stay in their homes, as well as another round of pandemic payments to parents meant to offset the costs of online learning.

The government foresees its record pandemic deficits subsiding slowly, sliding to $28.2-billion in 2023-24. It warns that if the economy recovers more slowly, these numbers will be higher. However, while Ontario’s net debt will rise to $397-billion in 2020-21, the province will actually see its interest costs go down compared with last year, as rates remain at extraordinary lows.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath was harshly critical of the government’s budget, saying it does nothing to immediately fix the long-term care system, make classrooms smaller or provide direct financial help for businesses.

She said the government should have pumped money into hiring “an army” of public-health staff to bolster testing and contact tracing, as well as hire thousands more personal support workers for long-term care facilities.

“People in Ontario are on the brink of a health and economic disaster, they deserve a government that will fight for them. But Doug Ford’s government doesn’t take any new actions to make everyday Ontarians safer or healthier,” she said.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca called the budget a “betrayal” of seniors, children, women and racialized people, who are more vulnerable to the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19. He said the budget should have capped class sizes at 15 students and provided more resources to help seniors in long-term care homes immediately.

“He has been so slow off the mark that it’s absolutely inexcusable,” Mr. Del Duca said.

