Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system open to residents aged 80 and older starting Monday

Open this photo in gallery A vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a facility in Milton, Ont., on March 3, 2021. Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press

Ontario is releasing details about its COVID-19 booking system set to go live on Monday morning.

The province says residents aged 80 and older, or those acting on their behalf, will be able to schedule their shots starting at 8 a.m.

The government has established a website and phone line to help eligible residents secure their immunization appointments.

Officials say those who are eligible can visit ontario.ca/bookvaccine to make an appointment through the provincial system or their local public health unit.

They say the portal will allow people to book their first and second vaccination appointments at the same time.

Those wishing to book by phone can call 1-888-999-6488.

