 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s English Catholic teachers to resume bargaining today; ETFO planning more strike action

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Striking Ontario teachers picket in downtown Toronto, in a Feb. 6, 2020, file photo.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

This week could be a key one in the ongoing and contentious contract talks between Ontario teachers and the government.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the ball is now in the unions’ courts, after he made concessions on two major issues.

He offered to increase average high school class sizes from 22 last year to 23 next year – instead of the government’s original target of 28 – and allow an opt-out for e-learning courses the Tories previously said would be mandatory.

Story continues below advertisement

Two unions – representing high school teachers and educators in the French system – have now suspended strikes for the next few weeks, though the high school teachers say their move is because of March Break.

There may be signs of progress in negotiations with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, as they were at the bargaining table with the government for three days last week and are set to resume talks today.

But the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says it will announce its next phase of strike action today.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies