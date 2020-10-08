 Skip to main content
Ontario’s patient ombudsman issues recommendations to prepare for second wave of COVID-19 in long-term care

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A Medigas worker delivers new oxygen concentrators to the Seven Oaks long-term care home, in Scarborough, Ont., on April 1, 2020.

Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Ontario’s patient ombudsman has released a series of recommendations on reforming the province’s long-term care system to prepare for a resurgence of COVID-19.

The office began a formal investigation into long-term care in June after receiving hundreds of complaints in the early days of the pandemic.

In a special report made public Thursday, ombudsman Cathy Fooks says that investigation continues.

However, her office is making four “preliminary recommendations” aimed at improving Ontario’s response to COVID-19 and preparing for a second wave in long-term care.

The first is for all health-care providers to have backstops and contingency plans in place to deal with an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The other recommendations include enhanced whistleblower protections, dedicated communications resources and a new approach to visitation.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

