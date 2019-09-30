 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario’s top court hearing appeal of Peter Khill’s acquittal in shooting death of Indigenous man

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario’s top court hearing appeal of Peter Khill’s acquittal in shooting death of Indigenous man

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Peter Khill leaves the Hamilton courthouse in a June 11, 2018, file photo. Khill was found not guilty in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of Jon Styres of the Six Nations of the Grand River.

Glenn Lowson/for The Globe and Mail

The Crown’s appeal of a Hamilton-area homeowner’s acquittal in the fatal shooting of an unarmed Indigenous man in 2016 is focused on the legalities of self-defence.

Peter Khill, of Binbrook, Ont., was found not guilty in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of Jon Styres of the Six Nations of the Grand River in Southern Ontario.

Mr. Khill testified his training as a military reservist kicked in when he heard a noise outside his home in the early morning hours on Feb. 4, 2016, then grabbed his shotgun and loaded it.

Story continues below advertisement

He said he saw a shadowy figure leaning into his truck, then the man made a move with his hands – which is when Mr. Khill shot him twice.

Prosecutor Susan Reid said this morning at the Ontario Court of Appeal that the key question in the Crown’s case is, “Did the respondent act reasonably in lawful self-defence?”

She says part of the provisions of self-defence discuss what a “reasonable” person would do in the same situation, and Mr. Khill did not act reasonably.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Cannabis pro newsletter