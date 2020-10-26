 Skip to main content
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

OPP commissioner defends officers' conduct at site of Indigenous land dispute

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique takes part in a news conference in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019.

Andrew Lahodynskyj/The Canadian Press

The head of Ontario’s provincial police force is defending his officers' conduct at the site of an Indigenous land dispute that escalated to violence last week.

Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique says on social media that protesters have “falsely blamed” the force for escalating the conflict in Caledonia, Ont. Demonstrators at the site of a proposed housing development say officers injured two people using a taser and rubber bullets last week, while officers allege a cruiser was damaged.

Carrique tweeted Sunday night that he is proud of what he calls officers' “measured response” to the situation.

Story continues below advertisement

He also shared a video that appears to be shot from within a police car showing two people striking the windshield with a lacrosse stick.

The occupants at the land reclamation camp known as 1492 Land Back Lane say Carrique’s post is an out-of-context attempt to reframe the violence and further escalate tension.

The site has been occupied since July and demonstrators say the development near Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation is on unceded land and violates the sovereignty of the Haudenosaunee people.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies