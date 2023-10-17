Open this photo in gallery: Tamara Lich and her lawyer Lawrence Greenspon arrive for her trial at the courthouse in Ottawa on Sept. 19.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ottawa resident Paul Jorgenson felt “threatened” during “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations in winter 2022, he said in testimony today at the criminal trial of two protest organizers.

Five residents who have appeared as witnesses in the trial described a scene of overwhelming noise from truck horns and engines, and the persistent smell of diesel fumes during the protest in their testimony.

Jorgenson said that noise and odour emitted from idling vehicles caused him to be unable to work from his downtown home, so he left the city for more than a week.

He said that when he returned, the protest was still underway and he had trouble accessing food from grocery stores and restaurants in the downtown area.

Jorgenson said he later felt compelled to help counter-protesters block convoy-related traffic from passing by near the Canadian Museum of Nature, a short drive away from the main protest area.

Organizers Chris Barber and Tamara Lich are facing charges that include mischief and counselling others to commit mischief.