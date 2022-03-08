The federal government says Ontario submitted its spending plan for billions of dollars in proposed child-care funding “late last week.”

A spokeswoman for Families Minister Karina Gould said Tuesday that negotiations on the proposed $10-a-day child-care deal are able to “move to the next phase” now that Ontario has submitted its plan.

Mohammad Hussain said in an e-mail that all provincial and territorial governments were asked to submit plans on how they would meet objectives set by the federal government.

Ottawa’s goals for the funding include reducing fees by an average of 50 per cent by the end of this year and getting fees to an average of $10 per day by 2026.

Ontario is the only province that has yet to strike a deal with Ottawa on the child-care plan, after all other provinces and territories signed on.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says all plans requested by the federal government have been submitted.

