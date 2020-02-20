 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ottawa teacher facing sexual assault charges in Saskatchewan

WYNYARD, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Includes correction
For Subscribers

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A teacher from Ottawa is facing sex charges for alleged offences in Saskatchewan between 1990 and 1996.

Wynyard RCMP say they were contacted in February 2019 by a woman who filed a report of historic sexual assault.

Since the initial report, police say five other people have provided information to police in Saskatchewan involving the same person.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have determined the alleged victims knew the man through his role as a teacher in Saskatchewan.

Gerard Loehr, who is 57, was charged with five counts of sexual assault and six counts of sexual interference.

Police say he was a teacher in Wynyard and Foam Lake schools and may have substituted at other schools in the area southeast of Saskatoon as well.

They say he left Saskatchewan in 1996 and continued to teach music at schools in Ottawa after 2000. He was also investigated by the Ottawa Police Service and charged in 2019 with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference.

Loehr was arrested in Ottawa on Monday and transported back to Saskatchewan to appear in Yorkton provincial court. He was to appear Thursday in Wadena provincial court.

Editor’s note: (Feb. 20, 2020): This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of the accused's first name.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies