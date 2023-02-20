Flags mark where ground-penetrating radar recorded hits of what are believed to be 751 unmarked graves in this cemetery near the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the Cowessess First Nation, Sask. on June 26, 2021.Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says there are many problems with a $2-million contract Ottawa signed with an international group to give advice on unmarked graves.

The centre says it is “deeply concerned” with the decision by Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada to hire a Netherlands-based organization to launch “an extremely sensitive engagement process” on issues surrounding possible gravesites near former residential schools.

The federal government recently announced it had hired the International Commission on Missing Persons to provide it with advice, based on an outreach campaign with different communities interested in hearing possible options around DNA and other forensic techniques.

Last week, the commission released a copy of the technical agreement it had signed with the government in January, confirming the final report will be due to the federal government by mid-June, with officials allowed to comment on drafts.

Stephanie Scott, executive director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, says seeing the agreement itself raises more questions.

Eugene Arcand, who sits as a member of its survivors circle, says he cannot understand why Ottawa would look to an international group that lacks knowledge of the residential school system and “cultural competency” needed for such sensitive discussions.

The centre says it has already raised concerns with Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and plans to make more recommendations.

His office says the agreement is subject to amendments to be “jointly considered” by federal officials and the international commission.

The agreement itself also states Indigenous facilitators will be hired to be present at the discussions and meet the “spiritual and ceremonial” needs of participants throughout the process.

