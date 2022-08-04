The oversight agency for the RCMP is reviewing how the police force handles public complaints in Nunavut.

The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP says it’s investigating policies and training related to the complaints process in Nunavut and whether the RCMP is complying with them.

The agency will also review whether the public is aware of and confident in that complaints process.

The investigation will not make any determinations on specific incidents or the conduct of individual RCMP members.

The CBC reported that several Nunavut leaders and the Legal Services Board of Nunavut called systemic review of policing in the territory in 2020.

