Pallister takes pay reduction as he seeks public-sector cuts during COVID-19 pandemic

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is taking a pay reduction as he pushes for cuts in the public sector.

Pallister says he is foregoing 25 per cent of his $94,000 base salary as a member of the legislature while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Part of that – about seven per cent – is a previously announced wage freeze that Pallister and all other legislature members have accepted since 2016 on their base pay.

The pay cut does not apply to extra money the premier and his cabinet ministers earn each year on top of their base salary.

Pallister is asking public sector workers to accept reduced work weeks, job-sharing or temporary layoffs to help the government redirect spending to health care during the pandemic.

Health officials have announced one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total to date to 255.

