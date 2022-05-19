Winnipeg police say they have found partial remains of a woman near an apartment block in the city’s north end.

Police say they have been investigating the discovery since Monday morning and have identified the victim as 24-year-old Rebecca Contois.

Police say officers are also searching a city landfill and it’s possible there may be additional victims.

Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, who is 35, has been charged with first-degree murder and is in custody.

Const. Rob Carver says Contois and Skibicki were previously known to each other.

He called the discovery of the woman’s remains a “horrifically, grisly scene.”

Angie Tuesday, who is a family resource and support advocate, says she has been in touch with the woman’s family who are in an, “intense period of grieving.”

She says they have asked for privacy.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.