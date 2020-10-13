Party leaders in Saskatchewan prepare for election debate as COVID-19 cases rise

Open this photo in gallery Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe arrives to meet with his party’s candidates prior to a media event, where he spoke about his party’s election platform, in Saskatoon, Oct. 9, 2020. Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Party leaders in Saskatchewan are preparing for this week’s televised debate while the province deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The provincial election is 13 days away on Oct. 26.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili have no scheduled public events today.

NDP candidates in Saskatoon, however, are to make an announcement about long-term care.

Over the long weekend, a rise in COVID-19 infections prompted Moe to urge residents to follow public health advice.

He said that the rise in cases is partly due to some people breaking public health rules.

Officials reported 48 new infections Monday, with 215 active cases provincewide. Eight people are in hospital.

