Canada

Party leaders in Saskatchewan prepare for election debate as COVID-19 cases rise

The Canadian Press
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe arrives to meet with his party’s candidates prior to a media event, where he spoke about his party’s election platform, in Saskatoon, Oct. 9, 2020.

Liam Richards/The Canadian Press

Party leaders in Saskatchewan are preparing for this week’s televised debate while the province deals with an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The provincial election is 13 days away on Oct. 26.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Ryan Meili have no scheduled public events today.

NDP candidates in Saskatoon, however, are to make an announcement about long-term care.

Over the long weekend, a rise in COVID-19 infections prompted Moe to urge residents to follow public health advice.

He said that the rise in cases is partly due to some people breaking public health rules.

Officials reported 48 new infections Monday, with 215 active cases provincewide. Eight people are in hospital.

Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

