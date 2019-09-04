 Skip to main content

Canada Passengers on GO buses, trains to get free Wi-Fi starting in 2020

MILTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Travellers on GO trains and buses will be able to access free Wi-Fi on board starting next year.

Associate Transportation Minister Kinga Surma announced today the government will spend $65-million on a five-year, wireless internet contract.

Toronto-area transportation agency Metrolinx signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. to outfit all 1,475 GO buses and trains.

The rollout is set for the spring, with the government aiming to have all GO vehicles online by the end of 2020.

GO Transit Wi-Fi is also set to include a portal with free entertainment content.

Surma says being connected will make for a more convenient and modern way to travel.

