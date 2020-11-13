Peel Region officials advise against large gatherings during Diwali

Peel Region officials are asking residents to avoid large gatherings during Diwali celebrations this weekend.

The advisories come as the region announced 440 new COVID-19 cases today, the same as neighbouring Toronto.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s medical officer of health, says that while there aren’t any public health concerns with Diwali itself, the public health concern is with large gatherings, which may be involved in Diwali celebrations.

Story continues below advertisement

Loh says that Peel residents should limit close contacts to only people they live with and only meet anyone outside of their household for “the most essential reasons.”

Brampton, Ont. Mayor Patrick Brown said yesterday that Diwali and Bandi Chhor Divas, which will be celebrated largely by South Asian and Hindu communities tomorrow, is an event he’s “got a lot of concern over.”

A census of the region found that South Asians account for more than half of Brampton’s population.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.