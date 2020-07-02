Peel Regional Police arrest Brampton man on gun, drug charges, seize 1,000 bullets

Open this photo in gallery Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police say a man faces 17 charges after investigators seized guns, bulletproof vests, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and drugs from a Brampton, Ont., home on Canada Day.

Police say the weapons included a 9 mm carbine rifle and a shotgun.

The drugs included fentanyl, meth, cocaine, crack and other substances.

Police say the investigation began last month into suspected drug dealing in the region.

Jason Boodhoo, who is 41, faces possession for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of prohibited ammunition and other charges.

He has appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

“Possession of illegal firearms and drug trafficking is a dangerous combination and poses a significant risk to our communities,” Deputy Chief of Investigations Nick Milinovich said Thursday in a release.

“It cannot be tolerated.”