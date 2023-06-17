Open this photo in gallery: Leader of the Green Party Peter Bevan-Baker speaks to his supporters on Prince Edward Island election night in Charlottetown on Monday night April 3, 2023.Brian McInnis/The Canadian Press

The politician who guided Prince Edward Island’s Green Party to four years as the province’s official Opposition — the best result for a Green party in Canada — is stepping down as leader.

Peter Bevan-Baker told party members gathered at the annual general meeting in North Rustico, P.E.I., on Saturday that he will continue as a member of the legislature for New Haven-Rocky Point, and will remain as leader until his replacement is chosen.

But he said the time has come for a new person to take the reins of the party

“This is not the Peter Bevan-Baker party. This is the Green Party. For a party to succeed long-term, it has to be more than one person,” he said during his resignation speech to delegates.

Bevan-Baker won his riding in the April 3 provincial election, but his party fell from eight to two seats and lost its official Opposition status to the Liberals as the Progressive Conservatives swept to a convincing majority.

The 61-year-old dentist drew national attention in 2019 when his party formed the Opposition and achieved the best result in history by a slate of Green Party candidates.

While the party lost some of its highest profile legislature members in the election, it managed to win almost 22 per cent of the popular vote compared to the Liberals 17.2 per cent.

In a telephone interview, Bevan-Baker said he was leaving partly for personal reasons, as politics had led to an “unbalanced life” and he hopes for more time with his grandchildren.

He also pointed to the reality that the Progressive Conservatives will be in power for at least four years, and he wants a new leader to gain public prominence.

“It felt like the right time for both myself and also for the party,” he said.

Some political commentators have said the party appeared poorly prepared for the last campaign, as they were targeted by Liberals fighting to regain their position as the traditional rival to the Tories.

But Bevan-Baker said his departure wasn’t linked to any deficiencies in the campaign.

“You know it (politics) can be pretty mysterious and random and brutally cruel sometimes, at election time,” he said.

The Scottish-born immigrant said he’s aware that as he moves away from leadership, environmental issues are gaining higher prominence. Atlantic Canada has seen high-intensity hurricanes and wildfires in recent months that climate scientists predict will return to the region.

Bevan-Baker said he’ll continue to voice his concerns on what he called the province’s failures to prepare adequately for global warming or mitigate carbon emissions.

“I look at what is happening locally and regionally and nationally and internationally and it breaks my heart. So I’m going to keep working … to make the planet a kinder, gentler and cleaner, greener place,” he said.

However, the leader also said he feels the party’s political support has hardened into a solid base, and that new talent will emerge that “will match my vigour and could very well be more effective.”