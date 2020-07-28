PEI health officials say there are no active COVID-19 cases in the province

Health officials on Prince Edward Island say there are no active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Dr. Heather Morrison, the chief medical officer of health, said today all 36 cases confirmed by authorities since the start of the pandemic are considered recovered.

Morrison adds that residents of long-term care homes can now name someone to assist in their care, such as a spouse, relative or friend.

They can also go for a drive with that person.

Long-term care residents are still only permitted two visitors at a time, but the list of designated visitors is no longer limited to six people.

Morrison says she is encouraged by the number of Islanders wearing masks, adding that people still need to observe other health directives such as physical distancing and regular hand-washing.

Quebec’s deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault says while the COVID-19 situation is stable, the number of infections between 15-34 year-olds is on the rise. Quebec’s public health department intends to go ahead with a plan to increase indoor gatherings to 250 people next month, saying the data suggests it’s not where people are getting infected. The Canadian Press

