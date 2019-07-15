 Skip to main content

Canada PEI Progressive Conservative candidate Natalie Jameson wins Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park riding

CHARLOTTETOWN
The Canadian Press
Almost three months after the provincial election on Prince Edward Island, Progressive Conservative candidate Natalie Jameson has won in the riding of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park.

The vote for the riding was not held during the April 23rd general election due to the death of Green candidate Josh Underhay in a boating mishap just days before the election.

There were four candidates in Monday’s vote – Jameson for the Tories, John Andrew for the Green party, Gordon Gay for the New Democrats and Liberal Karen Lavers.

The Progressive Conservatives led by Dennis King won a minority government in April – the first minority outcome on P.E.I. since 1890.

Monday’s vote means the final results of the election are 13 Tories, eight Greens, and six Liberal members.

About 34 per cent of the 4,080 eligible voters in Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park cast their ballots in advance polls.

