Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel responds to the Opposition during question period on May 27, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebecers who turn 75 will no longer be required to pass a visual or medical exam to keep their driver’s licence.

The province’s vehicle licensing corporation, Societe de l’assurance automobile du Quebec, said today in a news release the requirement will only be necessary for residents who turn 80.

The corporation says 75-year-olds will only have to self-declare that they are able to drive, adding that the change allows it to simplify and improve its services and reduce bureaucracy.

Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel said in the news release that the change also reduces the administrative burden on the province’s health-care system.

Previously, drivers who turned 75 had to be cleared by a doctor to drive and had to take an eye exam.

The corporation says “a small percentage” of 75-year-olds in the province have had their driver’s licences revoked in recent years.

Quebecers 80 and older still need to be medically evaluated every two years in order to keep their driver’s licence.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.