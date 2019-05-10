 Skip to main content

Canada Plan to cut 80,000 trees in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park delayed to protect nests of migratory birds

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Plan to cut 80,000 trees in Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park delayed to protect nests of migratory birds

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

An ambitious plan to cut down 80,000 trees inside Halifax’s most popular seaside park has been put on hold until the fall to protect the nests of migratory birds.

Earlier this week, city officials announced the cutting at Point Pleasant Park – aimed at restoring the health of the park’s Acadian forest – would be finished by the end of July.

However, spokesman Brendan Elliott confirmed today no trees would be felled until September because an earlier cull would have violated federal regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

Elliott says city staff were made aware of the federal rules as they were drafting a tender for bids, and then the Nova Scotia Bird Society weighed in.

The sprawling park in the city’s south end lost more than 70,000 trees when hurricane Juan roared up the harbour in September 2003, its peak gusts reaching more than 180 kilometres an hour.

The decision to thin the existing forest is part of a long-term plan developed after the storm ravaged large sections of the 75-hectare park.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter