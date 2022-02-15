Police say they’ve found a stolen truck, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.

Peterborough police say they were notified by Peel Regional Police on Monday night that the truck had been found in an industrial area in Brampton, Ont.

Police say the trailer with the guns was not with the truck.

Peterborough police have said the vehicle was stolen early Sunday morning.

They say a local trucking company called around 7:30 a.m. that day to report that it was missing from a lot.

Investigators say they are looking for a white 2014 Hyundai dry-freight van trailer with a silver metallic line with the licence plate V3092A and a trailer number of 14002.

