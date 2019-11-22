 Skip to main content

Canada

Police investigating after cyclist killed in alleged hit and run in Oshawa, Ont.

OSHAWA, Ont.
The Canadian Press

Police east of Toronto are investigating an alleged hit and run that left a cyclist dead.

Durham regional police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Oshawa, Ont.

Investigators believe the victim is a woman in her 30s.

They say many vehicles simply drove around the victim until one driver finally stopped and called police.

Police say they don’t yet have a suspect description.

They’re appealing for witnesses to contact police with information.

