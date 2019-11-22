Police investigating after cyclist killed in alleged hit and run in Oshawa, Ont.

Police east of Toronto are investigating an alleged hit and run that left a cyclist dead.

Durham regional police say the crash happened around 4 a.m. in Oshawa, Ont.

Investigators believe the victim is a woman in her 30s.

They say many vehicles simply drove around the victim until one driver finally stopped and called police.

Police say they don’t yet have a suspect description.

They’re appealing for witnesses to contact police with information.

