Police looking for Quebec woman missing in Mexico after travel companion dies by suicide

Police looking for Quebec woman missing in Mexico after travel companion dies by suicide

The Canadian Press
Christine St-Onge is shown in this undated handout photo.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 41-year-old Quebec woman who left on vacation to Mexico last month and never returned home.

Quebec provincial police say Christine St-Onge of the Montreal suburb of Laval travelled to Los Cabos, Mexico on Nov. 29 with a male friend. They were supposed to return to Canada Dec. 6.

The friend arrived home a day early and the following day he died by suicide, police spokesman Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says.

St-Onge’s family have not heard from her since Dec. 4, and she never flew back to Canada.

Mexican authorities and the RCMP are working with provincial police on the investigation.

The missing woman has blue eyes and blond hair. She is five-foot-four and weighs 122 pounds.

