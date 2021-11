Police in North Bay, Ont., say they are investigating reports of people being accosted by protesters at a children’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

They say officers were at the clinic on Sunday and are reviewing the actions of individuals and interviewing victims.

Police say they will increase their presence at vaccination clinics going forward.

They say they respect individuals’ rights to protest peacefully.

But they say but they will not tolerate interference with people’s right to safety when attending a vaccination clinic.

