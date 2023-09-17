Police say an attack in downtown Toronto’s Entertainment District has sent four people to hospital.

Toronto police were called to the area around Adelaide and Simcoe Streets shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found four injured victims.

Police say two people were rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition with stab wounds but are now in stable condition.

The other two victims were assaulted and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No suspect details have been released.