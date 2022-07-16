Passengers head down the stairs to the TTC subway system at Union Station on Jan 3 2019.Fred Lum

Toronto Police say a man has died after a Saturday evening shooting near Union Station that temporarily shutdown the busy transportation hub.

Duty Insp. Paul Crawczyk says officers responded to multiple calls to the area surrounding the downtown local and regional transit station at 7:30 p.m. shortly after a Blue Jays game at the Rogers Centre finished.

He says one of the two suspects identified in the case was seen fleeing southbound, but a lockdown was put in place when the second was seen running into the station itself.

Krawczyk says officers do not have anyone in custody but believe the shooting was targeted and there is no current risk to public safety.

Police say Union Station’s train and bus terminals have been cleared for service and have reopened.

Krawczyk says there are no details on the victim yet and no suspect descriptions, but urged anyone with information on the shooting to contact police.