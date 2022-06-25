Police are investigating after two people were killed and three others injured in a late-night bar shooting in Oshawa, Ont.

Durham Regional Police say officers responded to reports of gunshots at the BLVD Resto Bar near Durham College at around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Police identified five men with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Police say one man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while a second man was transported in critical condition to a Toronto trauma centre where he later died.

The other three victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide investigators are asking any witnesses to come forward.

