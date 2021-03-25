 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Politicians, business leaders, environmental groups react to the Supreme Court ruling on Canada’s carbon tax

Globe staff
Here is a selection of comments on Thursday’s Supreme Court of Canada ruling on the constitutionality of the federal government’s carbon tax:

Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole:

“We will protect the environment and fight the reality of climate change, but we won’t so it by making the poorest pay more,” Mr. O’Toole said in a statement, adding that he would repeal the carbon tax if he becomes prime minister.

“The Supreme Court recognized that policies related to emission reduction touch on federal and provincial jurisdiction. Conservatives prefer a collaborative approach to tackling climate change to make progress while also helping maintain a strong economy.”

Federal Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson:

“The way in which we have implemented the price on pollution is flexible. It allows provinces to be able to put in place systems that they believe more fully reflect or fully reflect their local economies and some of their local priorities.”

“Provincial governments are increasingly becoming aware they need to respond to the views and the interests of their citizens and we’re seeing that in even some of the recalcitrant jurisdictions on the pricing issue.”

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman:

“We supported the federal government’s right to impose a carbon-pricing system or to ensure any system provinces had in place was equivalent and of course that’s what the courts ruled today.”

“I think that Ottawa has found a pricing system that is largely supported internationally. We will have to look at whether we mirror their pricing system or put in place some sort of equivalent. We haven’t examined that. That option is open, but clearly whatever we do will line up with what Ottawa is planning.”

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul:

“We now know that we have a partner in the Supreme Court, that they recognize the seriousness, the urgency of the matter and the need for coordination and collaboration across levels of government.”

“Even if the Supreme Court had ruled differently today, it is something that I would have wanted to see and I would have expected from every level of government because that is what people of Canada require,” she said.

“They want ambition on the climate.”

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB):

“Deeply disappointing for small businesses in Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. .... “especially as many remain in full lockdown or subject to significant COVID-19 related restrictions.”

Merran Smith, executive director of Clean Energy Canada:

“Any serious climate plan needs a backbone that does the heavy lifting, and carbon pricing is widely considered the most cost-effective way to reduce emissions. ... It’s the intersection of climate ambition and smart economic policy.”

Andrew Gage, staff lawyer with West Coast Environmental Law:

“This decision makes it clear: the buck stops with the federal government. The Canadian government must work cooperatively to encourage provincial action, but it can also step in when provinces fail and take the steps required to protect Canadians from climate change.”

- With files from Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
