Postsecondary students could lose summer work placements due to delayed federal funding extension

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Postsecondary students could lose summer work placements due to delayed federal funding extension

Nakshi Pandit
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

When the pandemic threatened to cancel the work terms of postsecondary students across the country last year, professors got creative and used government relief money to fund scores of positions that hadn’t been available before.

But that funding has run out and new money promised in the April federal budget specifically for student work placements has not materialized in time for some of this summer’s internships.

One professor, who devised an innovative program last year aimed at addressing the economic toll and job losses his students were facing owing to the pandemic, says he is having to turn to crowdfunding to keep the program running.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government made promises in the budget but gave us no details,” said Mads Kaern, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Ottawa.

Dr. Kaern worked with the university last April to start bioExperience, a program aimed at creating placements for students in the field of biotechnology. He used funds from the federal government’s Student Work Placement Program (SWPP) to develop jobs students could do while working from home and away from Ottawa.

Ontario educators worry ‘political reasons’ are behind delay in math curriculum that would challenge high-school streams

How a Toronto principal got 1,400 people in the surrounding neighbourhood their COVID-19 vaccine

Changes to the SWPP to address pandemic realities were announced in April, 2020, including $80-million in funding, but the federal government boosted the program with another $266-million in September, according to a statement from Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC).

April’s federal budget pledged to invest $239.8-million in the program for the 2021-2022 academic year. The department noted in a statement the funding would increase the wage subsidy available for employers to 75 per cent, up to $7,500 per student.

“This is expected to provide 50,000 young people with valuable experience-building opportunities in 2021-22 (an increase of 20,000),” wrote ESDC communications officer Saskia Rodenburg. “The temporary measures, which include postsecondary institutions being eligible for the Student Work Placement Program’s wage subsidy, are in effect until May 31, 2021, for the time being.”

Dr. Kaern said no clear details had been provided about who would qualify for the extended funding. Academic internships need to last for 13 weeks, he noted, so time is running out.

“As the timing of the budget (mid-April) was so close to the summer term, Employment and Social Development Canada has expedited efforts to support program implementation. The flexibilities introduced last year are extended into 2021-22,” ESDC spokesperson Samuelle Carbonneau added in a subsequent statement to The Globe.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Kaern pointed out that the timing of the budget has caused problems for students’ summer work placements, given that many such positions have already begun earlier this month.

“My reaction is that the federal government is doing the right thing, but fumbled by delaying the budget,” he said. “I appreciate the expedited efforts … and I know that the agencies involved are both professional and highly dedicated. [But] everyone involved has been ready for these rules to be announced since mid-January, and we could have done amazing things this summer if they had been confirmed earlier.”

He added that the impact to his student placement program means the loss of 80 summer jobs involving two universities, a provincial agency, a Northern business development group and more than a dozen biotech companies and startups.

Dr. Kaern said that after several attempts to bring the issue to federal officials’ attention, he was able to have a “constructive” meeting with a SWPP manager this week regarding the extension, but despite the conversation, the bioExperience program is unlikely to be able to access funding for this summer’s placements.

Last spring, bioExperience employed 60 students who received a salary while taking on projects such as remediating microplastic pollution in the Ottawa River, assessing CBD for the treatment of inflammatory responses in COVID-19 patients, and developing a virtual platform to design and simulate models of RNA-based gene regulatory networks.

Hertek Gill, a second-year biomedical sciences student at the University of Ottawa, worked on designing a 3-D model and a protocol for a portable strip-based testing kit for viruses.

Story continues below advertisement

“The goal of this project was to gain a better understanding of current viral detection methods in use. On top of understanding the benefits and shortcomings of the different testing methods, we also investigated newer viral detection methods,” he explained.

“This program allowed me to interact with other students who were in different faculties and [gain] insight into their way of looking at problems and how to communicate with co-workers who had a different background.”

For this year, the University of Ottawa had teamed up with University of Waterloo and planned to have between 70 and 90 students working in jobs supplied by between eight and 10 industry partners. Those plans have had to be dramatically scaled back given the delay on renewing the SWPP.

Fifteen of those students who had already been hired have since been told they will not be able to keep their positions. Dr. Kaern attempted to keep the work of five full-time and two part-time students going by seeking out sponsorships and by paying for the positions out of his own pocket.

Dr. Kaern said the remaining students will work on entrepreneurial projects that can hopefully generate enough revenue to hire more students next year.

Since March, 2020, youth in Canada aged 15-24 have been the hardest hit of all demographics in the country when it comes to employment loss, according to Statistics Canada. Unemployment levels for youth between the ages 15-24 went up from 11 per cent in 2019 to 20.1 per cent in 2020, compared to an increase from 4.8 per cent to 7.8 per cent in people aged 25-54, and an increase from 5.4 per cent to 8 per cent in people aged 55-64, according to Statscan data.

Story continues below advertisement

“Young people go into great debt, work extremely hard to get credentials and find that they are often in a job market that puts them into jobs that they are overqualified for,” said David Camfield, associate professor of labour studies at the University of Manitoba. “Anything that can be done to help young workers in this time, when you have crushing debt levels and such a bleak future, is important.”

The University of Waterloo, which has the world’s largest co-op program, also accessed SWPP funds last year, which helped to hire more than 700 co-op students who aided lecturers, professors and administrators in moving all of their coursework online at the beginning of the pandemic, according to university spokesperson Rebecca Elming.

Fighting for funding for the bioExperience program’s student salaries, which are funded by combining the SWPP and a subsidy from the University of Ottawa called the Work-Study Program, is an issue of equity, Dr. Kaern said.

“Many students rely on having an income over the summer to pay for tuition, rent and food,” he said. “I could have created a program where students could volunteer, but that would only have been available to students who already have resources.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies