British Columbia Premier’s talks may look at abandoning daylight savings time in Yukon ahead of Horgan’s U.S. meetings in Seattle

Whitehorse, Yukon
The Canadian Press
British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he expects to discuss the possibility of abandoning seasonal time changes with Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee and other United States politicians at meetings in Seattle this week.

Horgan says Washington, Oregon and California are considering eliminating the semi-annual clock adjustments but are dealing with federal and state hurdles that are causing delays.

He says he expects the B.C. government to introduce time-change legislation this fall but would prefer to make a permanent switch in co-ordination with Yukon and the western states.

Horgan, who was in Whitehorse, says he and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver talked about the time change issue and both favour a unified approach.

Horgan will be in Seattle Thursday to attend the Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference, which brings together business, academic, and government leaders to explore strategies for the region to explore and share competitive advantages.

A recent B.C. government survey saw more than 93 per cent of respondents or almost 225,000 people indicate their support for a permanent move to daylight time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019

