Prince Edward Island extends withdrawal from Atlantic bubble by another two weeks

Open this photo in gallery Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King says his province is extending its withdrawal from the Atlantic bubble by another two weeks. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Prince Edward Island’s premier says his province is extending its withdrawal from the Atlantic bubble by another two weeks.

Dennis King told the Island’s legislature on Thursday that his government would not reassess its position until Dec. 21.

The bubble withdrawal was originally set to expire at midnight on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

King says that although COVID-19 outbreaks in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick seem to have neutralized, his government still isn’t comfortable enough to re-enter the bubble.

The premier says the decision was based on advice given by Dr. Heather Morrison, the Island’s chief public health officer.

King says his province intends to review its position every two weeks, although it is following developments in other provinces on a daily basis.

“To be very honest, it’s not our intention to have our points of entry closed any longer than we have to,” King said in response to questions posed by Progressive Conservative member Sydney MacEwan. “It was an extremely difficult decision to move in this direction initially.”

P.E.I. temporarily pulled out of the Atlantic bubble along with Newfoundland and Labrador on Nov. 23. The pair were later joined by New Brunswick, although Nova Scotia opted to stay in.

As a result of the move, all non-essential travel to and from the Island is suspended.

The four Atlantic provinces formed their so-called bubble in July to allow residents to travel freely within the region, while people visiting from outside were required to isolate for 14 days.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.